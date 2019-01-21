Sharjah Chamber: 60% of available space for Acres 2019 has been reserved

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry pointed out that many companies reserved their place in the exhibition early after they participated in the previous edition of the event, which will be organised for the 6th year in a row in cooperation with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and the Real Estate Sector Business Group in Sharjah.

His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that the chamber seeks to enhance the reputation of the Acres exhibition as a platform that promotes the real estate projects and the investment opportunities available in Sharjah. He remarked that the real estate sector in the emirate is stable thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and the economic policies that have strengthened this sector and its positive impact on other sectors.

Amin stated that the chamber is keen to support the 6th edition of the Acres exhibition. He then expressed the chamber’s gratitude to the various governmental institutions that participated in organising this exhibition. He also praised the Real Estate Sector Business Group for contributing to the success of the exhibition, which is considered one of the most prominent economic activities hosted by the Emirate of Sharjah.

Saeed Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Real Estate Sector Business Group, stated that the exhibition, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, is considered one of the most important real estate events that offers the opportunity to learn about the latest developments and projects in the real estate sector of both the country and the region.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the current edition of Acres will be held at a time when real estate experts and developers predict that the UAE’s investment environment will continue to enhance its competitiveness, in light of the government's decisions to boost the national economy, which includes the decision to grant long-term visas to property owners.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged companies and investors to participate in Acres 2019 in order to take advantage of the growth in real estate demand in the UAE this year, given that the UAE’s economy is expected to register real gross domestic product growth of 3.7 per cent this year, which will outdo the 2.9 per cent growth forecast for 2018, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Acres 2019 targets real estate developers, construction companies, real estate agents, banks and financial institutions, architectural and interior design firms, governmental real estate agencies, insurance companies, legal consultancy firms, property management companies, property owners, engineering companies and project management companies.

The Acres exhibition provides an opportunity to review the most prominent real estate projects in the UAE and the region, as well as a chance to learn about both the urban development witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah and the various investment opportunities in the real estate sector.

The exhibition is also considered a leading platform for real estate companies to promote their real estate projects, as well as an opportunity for investors that work in various different sectors related to the real estate sector to communicate with each other in order to share expertise, establish partnerships, and make deals that benefit everyone involved.

The Acres exhibition has succeeded in becoming a prominent avenue to promote the various opportunities and prospects available in the UAE real estate market. The exhibition has also become an annual platform that brings together the most prominent real estate developers, property owners, and property consultants to form mutually beneficial partnerships that also benefit the local real estate market.