GCAA, IATA hold workshop on Air Transport Sector index

The workshop sought to explain the IATA’s Airport Connectivity Index Calculation Methodology adopted by the World Economic Forum for the evaluation of countries.

The UAE Air Transport Infrastructure Quality Board executive team and a group of experts in the Air Connectivity Index Calculation from both the national aviation companies and airports participated in the workshop.

Workshop attendees were familiarised about the Air Connectivity Index as the mechanism for measuring integration in the worldwide air transportation network.

The workshop went further to explain that the measurement of air connectivity is closely correlated with critical economic variables, such as the degree of liberalisation of air transport markets, as it provides a strong basis for future research in air transport sectors.