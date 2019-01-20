Hamdan bin Mohammed to lead UAE delegation in Davos

The forum is witnessing an active UAE participation in 10 key sessions addressing the most important global challenges in the fields of economy, advanced science, space, artificial intelligence, environment and entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is committed to actively contribute in global efforts related to creating a better future for people.

"The UAE adopts an approach that focuses on strengthening international cooperation, and establishing a new formula of joint action aimed for the good of people; as well as taking benefit from prominent global platforms such as the World Economic Forum to shape trends, unify visions and reach a common understanding of the challenges of the next phase, to contribute to the development of appropriate solutions," he said.

The theme of this year’s edition is how to cope with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and the opportunities and challenges emerging technologies pose for society.

The delegation includes Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, and Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Education and Knowledge Department and Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi.

The delegation also includes the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai Abdullah Al Basti, the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Abdullah bin Touq, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Younis Haji Al Khouri, the Director General of the Federal Authority for Competitiveness and Statistics Abdullah Nasser Lootah, the Director General of the Public Diplomacy Office Saeed Mohammed Al-Attar, Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Dubai Financial Market Chairman Eisa Kazem, General Manager Dubai Government Media Office Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Economic Development Department Sami Al Qamzi, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation Khalfan Belhoul, and Director for Future and Global Future Councils Coordinator General, Government Department, Global Future Councils, Atraf Shehab.