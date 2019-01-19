UAE partakes in "Arab Economic Summit" in Beirut

The delegation, led by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, underlined the importance of the summit as a platform to bolster joint Arab action and address issues of common economic and social concern. The minister thanked the Republic of Lebanon for hosting the summit and for its efforts to ensure its success.

Al Mansouri re-affirmed the UAE determination to propel Arab integration and joint action as well as speed up all measures that ensure the summit can come up with positive outcome that drive the development process across all Arab countries.

"Investment in development is the right bet for Arab countries to achieve the desired goals. Laying more focus on socio-economic issues of concern to the Arab world away from political complications is the best way to create a better future for Arab generations to come," the minister noted.