SCCI honours delegation of Moroccan’s Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Region Chamber

The ceremony was held at the Al-Bayt Hotel in Sharjah, where HE Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, presented certificates of participation to the members of the delegation in the presence of officials from both chambers.

Mohamed Ahmed Amin affirmed SCCI’s keenness to continuously improve the bilateral relations with Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Chamber to serve the interests of the two sides and their business community, and enhance brotherly communication channels between the two friendly sides and contribute to the development of economic cooperation, trade exchange and joint investment between Sharjah and Morocco.

The Moroccan delegation expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Sharjah Chamber for its warm reception and hospitality. They praised the efforts exerted by the Sharjah Chamber to organise this visit, the field visits and field visits, and a rich training programme that allowed the employees of the Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Chamber to learn about the best practices of Sharjah Chamber in managing its business and serve the private sector in the emirate. The Moroccan delegation also commended the Sharjah Chamber's strategy and its pioneering and innovative institutional framework.