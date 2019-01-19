Global stocks rally on trade hopes, dollar has 1st weekly gain of 2019

  • Saturday 19, January 2019 in 5:42 PM
  • Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Sharjah 24 – SPA: The S&P 500 registered its biggest four-week percentage gain since October 2011. The index is now 8.9 percent below its Sept. 20 record close after dropping 19.8 percent below that level - near the 20-percent threshold commonly considered to confirm a bear market - on Christmas Eve. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.80 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.23 percent.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Jan. 30 and 31 for another round of talks aimed at resolving the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. Recent indicators show signs that the Chinese economy is losing momentum. The trade optimism boosted the dollar against other major currencies.
 
The dollar index rose 0.31 percent, with the euro down 0.26 percent to $1.1365. U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs as investors piled back into Wall Street.
 
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 12/32 in price to yield 2.7878 percent, compared with 2.747 percent late on Thursday. Oil prices jumped about 3 percent, rising after OPEC detailed specifics on its production-cut activity to ease global oversupply. Brent crude gained $1.52 to settle at $62.70 a barrel, or 2.48 percent higher. U.S. WTI crude futures added $1.73 to settle at $53.80 a barrel, or 3.32 percent up.