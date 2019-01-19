Expo Centre Sharjah attracts official delegations from several countries to SteelFab 2019

Among the most prominent international delegations that visited Expo Centre Sharjah and attended the SteelFab exhibition were official delegations from Kosovo, Finland, Germany, Morocco and many other countries.

The delegations reviewed avenues of cooperation with Expo Centre Sharjah, and discussed ways to enhance the presence of metal working companies in the next edition of SteelFab, as well as other prominent economic and cultural exhibitions that are organized and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the year.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the SteelFab exhibition has transformed into a major prominent event for the global metal working industry, as well as the most important event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. He pointed out that many official delegations and ambassadors from several countries have shown their interest in encouraging companies in their country that specialize in metal working to participate in future editions of the exhibition.

Al Midfa remarked that the centre is keen to provide all kinds of support to companies wishing to participate in the exhibitions that are held under the umbrella of the centre throughout the year. He stressed the keenness of the centre in developing business relations between Sharjah and various other countries in the exhibitions industry, which plays a vital role in building partnerships between the business communities of different countries, as well as increasing trade exchange, promoting investments, facilitating the transfer of expertise and the best practices, and supporting various other economic sectors.

During the past two days, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa met with several heads of delegations taking part in the event with whom he reviewed prospects of cooperation.

Matias Ojalehto, Chairman of the Regional Board for operational responsibility in Finland, and his accompanying delegation that is made up of 20 government officials, as well as a number of representatives from major Finnish companies. The two sides held discussions where they reviewed the prospects of joint cooperation, building partnerships.