France ramps up preparations for no-deal Brexit after British vote

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Thursday announced that the French government was activating its plan for a no-deal Brexit.

As things stand, Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29 - with or without an agreement. Politicians in several EU countries have said the deadline could be extended if London so wished.

Paris will be investing "about 50 million euros" (57 million dollars) to provide new infrastructure such as extra parking and inspection facilities in ports and airports, Philippe said.

Some 600 extra staff are to be recruited for functions such as customs and veterinary inspections, the premier said after a Brexit planning meeting with 14 other ministers.

"Once the British parliament has rejected the agreement that was negotiated by the British government, there is every reason to fear that there will be no agreement," Philippe told press after the meeting.

Though France is stepping up no-deal Brexit preparations since the House of Commons vote, the government has been making plans to deal with Britain's departure for a long time.

A government website offers information on the consequences of Brexit for businesses and private citizens, including Britons residing in France.

The website notes that more than 200 Brexit-related measures have already been taken across a range of areas.

The Economy and Finance Ministry has a dedicated email address for business queries about Brexit and an online guide to its potential impact.

Business group Medef has also published a 52-page guidebook to Brexit for its members.

The group noted Wednesday that 30,000 French businesses export to Britain, and 3,000 of them have set up operations there.

Sectors such as fishing, financial services, aerospace, automobiles, chemicals, agribusiness, tourism, transport and textiles are all in the front line, the organisation warned.

"Faced with Brexit, the single most urgent task for us is to speed up businesses' preparations for the worst-case scenario, even if it may not come to pass," Medef president Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux warned.