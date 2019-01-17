Dawoodi Bohra trade Expo begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

Organised and managed by Anjuman Najmi S. C., Sharjah, the three-day Dawoodi Bohra Trade Expo 2019 will continue until January 19 (Saturday).

The Dawoodi Bohra Trade Expo was inaugurated by Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Salem Al Qasimi, in the presence of Shri Vipul, the Consul General of India; His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); and His Excellency Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah. The inauguration was also attended by a number of officials from the Consulate, as well as businesspeople, investors, and members of the Indian community residing in the country.

Hosting more than 60 exhibitors who are showcasing over 500 brands at 21,000 square feet of exhibition space, the event has brought together some of the brightest entrepreneurial minds from industries like construction and building materials, hardware and tools, mineral and chemicals, spare parts, gems and jewelry, agriculture, electronics and electrical, and IT computer services.

“With their sharp eye for business, Dawoodi Bohras across the world are well recognized as a business community with emphasis on Islamic business ethics that include doing fair and halal business. The Dawoodi Bohra Trade Expo 2019 is a manifestation of these principles that inspire entrepreneurs to develop and redefine their business,” said Shabbir bhai saheb, President, Anjuman Najmi S. C.

With exhibitors from a wide spectrum of industries providing multiple opportunities for growth, the exhibition is sure to play a key role in creating a platform for business networking, at the same time offering access to a huge customer base.

"The Dawoodi Bohras maintain an excellent record with the business community be it locally or internationally. They are synonymous with following fair trade practice and encourage the younger generation to be Business minded, as emphasised by their spiritual leader Dr Syedna Mufaadal Saifuddin.'"Aiming to provide key insights and improve business performance, the exhibition will also feature seminars from industry experts on topics such as business effectiveness, digital marketing, making your business fraud proof, information security risk, UAE labour law, credit control and more." said Kinana bhai saheb, Syedna’s representative in UAE .” This expo is a stepping stone for those wishing to showcase their economic success, as well as the entrepreneurs and aspirants who would like to establish their startups” he added.

The show will be open from 10 am to 8 pm.