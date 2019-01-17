Emirates to operate scheduled A380 service to Amman

This adjustment will see the airline operate one of its three daily flights on the route (EK 903/904). This will be the first time that Emirates will operate a scheduled A380 service to Amman, following the historic one-off A380 flight operated in September 2016.

Speaking on the occasion, Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for Gulf, Middle East and Iran, said, "Jordan has been a strategically important market in this region for Emirates for a long time. The upgrade to an A380 service to Amman during the peak summer period is in line with our strategy to better serve seasonal peaks, and strengthen our presence in key markets by providing an industry-leading experience for our customers, and offering them a seamless A380 experience via Dubai to major destinations around the world."

In order to meet increased seasonal passenger demand Emirates will be also be introducing its Airbus A380 aircraft to Boston in the United States and Glasgow in the UK.