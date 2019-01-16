CBUAE commits to support “Green Agenda”

Sharjah 24: Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) is committed to support the UAE’s Green Agenda 2015 – 2030 and the National Climate Change Plan 2017 – 2050, as well as to help UAE to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and climate change objectives of the Paris Climate accord.
CBUAE needs to create a financing ecosystem in the UAE that contributes to the protection of the ecological systems, which will enhance social well-being and create lasting benefit for the people of UAE and the world.
 
In order to make the sustainable financing a reality it will require the government and the private sectors to work closely together to put concrete measures in place that stimulate investment flows to sustainable projects and expand the range of sustainable financing products, and options for investors.