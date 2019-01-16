AFZ encourages global, Indian investors at 25th edition of the partnership summit

The Partnership Summit, (held on 12th and 13th January) is an annual event which provides a global platform to debate, deliberate and engage Indian and global leaders on economic policy and growth trends in India. The 25th Edition of The Partnership Summit was inaugurated by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.

The UAE mission to this 25th Edition was represented by His Excellency, Sultan Al Mansoori, the Minister of Economy, who spoke at the event; His Excellency, the UAE ambassador in India, Dr. Ahmed Albana, and a number of leading Chief Executive Officers representing businesses and entities in the UAE. Ajman Free Zone was part of the UAE official delegation, with Mr. Majid Almulla the Sales Director and Mr. Isam Al Ghus, Sales Team Leader, representing Ajman Free Zone.

Ajman Free Zone has fostered positive relations with India for over three decades. Indian businesses now represent over 43% of the total number of businesses thriving in Ajman, attracted by the wide range of benefits on offer, which include highly competitive prices for facility usages, power/electricity and leasing, easy access to low-cost labour, and convenient accessibility to airports and seaports.

Fatma Salem, Director General of Ajman Free Zone, comments: “The 25th Edition of The Partnership Summit provided a superb opportunity for Ajman Free Zone to project the outstanding opportunity that it continues to offer foreign businessmen and investors who are focused on business growth.”

Majid Almulla added: “Through high level exchanges and meetings with investors and our local agent, we were able to convey the Free Zone’s status as the ideal haven for investors and business start-ups from around the world by actively promoting the wide range of advantages that it offers at competitive rates. The feed-back received was very encouraging and we are now focused on further assisting interested parties.”