Mohamed Amin: UAE-Kosovo Forum promotes economic relations

Mohamed Ahmed Amin added that the UAE-Kosovo Economic Forum is a continuation of this development in the relations between the two countries and will provide an important platform for meeting between businessmen from the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular with the businessmen from Kosovo.

Acting Director-General of SCCI pointed out that the Forum witnessed presentations on the joint investment opportunities and the economic landscape in Kosovo and the UAE for a number of bodies and official government departments in both countries, also on the sidelines of the forum, a joint memorandum of cooperation between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Kosovo Chamber was signed to promote economic and trade cooperation through exchange of experiences, support of trade relations and investment opportunities.