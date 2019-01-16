Manufacturers bet big on ME, blitzes SteelFab with new tech

The 15th edition of the region’s premier steel fabrication and metal working exhibition that got under way on January 14 at Expo Centre Sharjah is displaying some of the most innovative metal working machinery and technology, attracting thousands of decision-makers on day one itself.

The four-day show will continue until Thursday (January 17) at Expo Centre Sharjah, offering those working in the steel fabrication and metal working industry the best sourcing platform in the region.

“Technology is evolving fast and so are the demands of the core sector that feeds the metal working industry. This has resulted in fabricators looking for the latest innovations from across the world that could help them achieve the cutting edge in highly competitive market. SteelFab is the first place where they come hunting for the right technology and this time too, I am sure they will return satisfied,” said His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

“We have exhibitors like Kingsbury UK that represents eight European manufacturers in the UK market showcasing advanced engineering technology. Kingsbury UK is new to the Middle East but another exhibitor, Passtech Machine, has been servicing the region for 32 years,” added Al Midfa.

Semyx Fze is optimistic about the the market and the significance of the show. “We have been in business for seven years; we have participated in SteelFab for the last six editions and have installed over 100 machines in the area. We feel, the UAE is a hub that will help you expand into the rest of the Gulf region and North Africa,” said Mr. Amjad Shehadeh, Managing Director. Semyx Fze manufacturers waterjet machines with a manufacturing facility in the US and is also based in Sharjah Airport Free Zone.

Another regular exhibitor, Arwani Trading Company has always been proactive to changing market needs and brings latest technology to the show. “We are showcasing Cloos Robotics, which is a full robotic solution for welding applications,” said Hani Arwani, General Manager.

Prima Power Middle East believes innovation is key to success in the region. “We have over 200 machines installed in the Gulf. All three machines we display this year are equipped with servo-electric technology which greatly reduces cost of operation,” said Mr. Roberto Conterno, General Manager. “We are also showcasing panel bender, which we introduced a few years back and have enjoyed good success,” he added.

Passtech Machine Tools (Overmach Group) is displaying Puma multi-tasking machine targeting manufacturing units. “This machine has nine axes, which means it can be programmed to work on producing most complex parts, with one single machine,” Mr Silvio Tomassoni. Managing Director. Passtech also provides training, service back-up and required consulting to buyers.

Kingsbury UK too is keen on the region. “We see a real appetite in moving away from oil & gas. We are providing engineering solutions to allow people to take advantage of modern machinery available in Europe to help develop aerospace, transport, medical and others sector whilst still not ignoring the oil & gas sector,” said Mr Richard Kingsbury, Managing Director.

Kingsbury is among scores of exhibitors from Italy, Germany, the UK, Taiwan, China, India, Pakistan and several European and North American countries showcasing latest technology and solutions from across the world at SteelFab.