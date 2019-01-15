UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman currently researching extension to Gulf gas network: Suhail Al Mazrouei

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, said that the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman are currently researching a possible extension to the Gulf gas network, by integrating the gas lines between the three countries with the Gulf electricity grid network, and then connecting it to Kuwait and Bahrain, which will ensure energy security.
In statements to Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al Mazrouei added that extending the network will provide a constant and secure source of gas while noting that the gas network will be extended after the completion of their research and their agreement on the relevant details.
 
"We have plans for commercial connections with Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, which are expected to begin soon. We also plan to connect to Ethiopia, which will provide a link between the countries of Asia and Africa," Al Mazrouei further added.
 
Al Mazrouei expressed his optimism regarding the future balance between oil markets and the energy sector, due to new investments in these vital sectors while pointing out that there is a plan, under the Energy Strategy 2050, to legislate solar energy and increase its use to around 44 percent of daytime energy consumption, with the aim of achieving balance between gas and solar energy.
 
On the sidelines of his participation in the opening session of the Future Sustainability Summit, which is one of the events of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2019, Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia, today stated that his country is currently researching the extension to the regional gas network, which includes the UAE and Oman.