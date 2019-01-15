Ministry of Economy discusses cooperation with Italy

The discussion took place during a meeting between Abdullah Alfan Alshamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Trade Remedies at the Ministry of Economy, who represented Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Manlio Di Stefano, Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Italy, and his delegation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the means of developing the economic partnership between the two countries, including the preparations for the visit of an expanded Italian trade mission to the UAE during the first half of the current year, as well as their efforts to increase their trade and cooperation in several sectors, most notably in food products, jewellery, renewable energy, small and medium-sized projects, and innovation.

Alshamsi said that the UAE and Italy enjoy strong economic relations, which are based on solid foundations and strengthened by many agreements and Memorandums of Understanding.

He explained that the cooperation between the two countries is diverse and provides many opportunities for increasing their commercial exchange, promoting investment opportunities, focussing on economic cooperation, and exchanging knowledge and expertise in supporting the small and medium projects sector and emerging companies, particularly those that specialise in technology, innovation and the digital economy.

Stefano said that Italy aims to strengthen its overall economic and trade cooperation with the UAE while commending the communication and visits between both sides.

He also highlighted a key visit made by an Emirati delegation to Italy in October, headed by Al Mansouri, which included the holding of a joint economic committee.

The meeting was attended by Liborio Stellino, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, and Abdullah Al Hammadi, Director of the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Economy.