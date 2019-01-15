UK-UAE banking sector collaboration opportunities explored

AbdulAziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of UAE Banks Federation, welcomed the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Peter Estlin, and other high-level City of London delegates, for a meeting to discuss key challenges and issues across the financial services and banking sector, and how such challenges can be addressed through UK-UAE collaboration.

The meeting was attended by other City of London delegates, including Simon Penney, UK Trade Commissioner for the Middle East; Andrew Jackson, UK Consul-General in Dubai; Waqas Samal, CEO, Benchmarks, FTSE Russell, LSEG; William Elliott, Economic Development Office; Mehdi Taher, Deputy Consul General, Dubai; and Jeremy Browne, International Business Ambassador, Aberdeen Standard Investments. Jamal Saleh, UBF Director General, was also in attendance.