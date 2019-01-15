UK-UAE banking sector collaboration opportunities explored

  • Tuesday 15, January 2019 in 6:34 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: UK-UAE banking sector collaboration efforts were explored on Tuesday between the UAE Banks Federation Chairman and the Lord Mayor of London.
AbdulAziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of UAE Banks Federation, welcomed the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Peter Estlin, and other high-level City of London delegates, for a meeting to discuss key challenges and issues across the financial services and banking sector, and how such challenges can be addressed through UK-UAE collaboration.
 
The meeting was attended by other City of London delegates, including Simon Penney, UK Trade Commissioner for the Middle East; Andrew Jackson, UK Consul-General in Dubai; Waqas Samal, CEO, Benchmarks, FTSE Russell, LSEG; William Elliott, Economic Development Office; Mehdi Taher, Deputy Consul General, Dubai; and Jeremy Browne, International Business Ambassador, Aberdeen Standard Investments. Jamal Saleh, UBF Director General, was also in attendance.