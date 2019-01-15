Abdullah Al Owais: We are working to improve Sharjah Expo status

His Excellency Sultan Al Owais said that the SCCI is keen to develop the events organised by Expo Center Sharjah, enhance its reputation at the regional and international levels, and enhance its position on the global exhibition industry map, thereby enhancing Sharjah's regional leadership in the coming years.

Al Owais explained that the continuous efforts of the Sharjah Expo Center to enhance the importance of SteelFab brings the industry's share of GDP from 14% to 20% by 2021, with growing expectations for increased demand for iron and steel products, driven by sustained strategic spending in infrastructure sectors, both at the state and regional level.