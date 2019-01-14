Khalid Al Qasimi integrated SteelFab 2019

The integration of SteelFab 2019 was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, and a number of Board members of the chamber. The exhibition was also attended by Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, a number of government officials and representatives from the industry sector in the country, and a number of businessmen and industrial investors.

Sheikh Khalid toured the exhibition, which is the largest trade event held for the Middle East's metal and steel industry. The exhibition is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the SCCI.

Sheikh Khalid also praised the success of Expo Centre Sharjah in attracting a remarkable number of brands and leading international companies from the metal and steel industry that are participating in SteelFab 2019. He added that this success reflects Sharjah's position as an important center within the global exhibition industry, as well as the importance of the trade show as a growing international and regional event for the world's leading manufacturers.