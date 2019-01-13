Saudi to generate 60GW in renewable energy by 2030, says official

On the sidelines of his participation in the 9th General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, which is being held as part of the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, he said that there were short-term plans in 2014 to produce 27 gigawatts of renewable energy, including 20 from solar energy and the rest from wind energy.

He also pointed out that Saudi Arabia is working, under the framework of the KSA Vision 2030 and the National Transformation 2020 Programme, on building a sustainable renewable energy sector, which includes relevant industries and services, the Saudisation of technologies, and training human resources, to find a balanced mix of fossil and alternative energy, achieve growth and prosperity, and reinforce energy security, by integrating alternative energy in the national energy network.

He further added that Saudi Arabia has issued many national programmes, as part of the National Transformation 2020 Programme, with the aim of promoting the overall role of alternative energy.

The meetings of IRENA’s general assembly will conclude this evening, with the participation of presidents of countries, government leaders, and over 120 ministers and government representatives from 160 countries.

The assembly discussed ways of accelerating the adoption of renewable energy, to support the goals of sustainable development and climate, with the participation of senior officials from many international organisations, private companies and civil society organisations, along with decision-makers.

During the assembly’s closing session on Sunday, IRENA will announce the name of its new Director-General, after a vote involving its 160 members.