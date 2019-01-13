Bee’ah demonstrates leadership in sustainable innovation at WFES 2019

In its seventh consecutive participation at the event, the company will demonstrate its ground-breaking projects in renewable energy, sustainable mobility, environmental management and green building.

His Excellency Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said, “As a pioneer for sustainable quality of life, platforms like WFES provide us with the opportunity to encourage dialogue and collaborations for the future of sustainability in the UAE. As Bee’ah grows and diversifies its portfolio, we have introduced several new projects that will have a transformative impact on the UAE’s future. We are proud to use this platform to share insights on these projects with our peers and industry leaders, and to demonstrate our commitment to further advancing the achievement of the UAE’s sustainability agenda.”

Visitors at WFES will receive exclusive insights into the development of the UAE’s first waste-to-energy plant, which is being built by the Emirates Waste to Energy Company, Bee’ah’s joint venture with Masdar. Bringing the UAE closer to its Vision 2021 target of 75% waste diversion, the plant will divert 300,000 tonnes of waste away from landfill every year; and process it to generate up to 30 MW of clean energy. This facility will also help Sharjah to become the first zero-waste city in the Middle East by 2021.

The stand will also feature Bee’ah’s iconic new headquarters, a net-zero energy building that epitomises sustainability in design and functionality. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the building is expected to receive a LEED platinum certification on completion. It will also be the first fully AI integrated office in the UAE, setting a precedent for smart offices of the future.

This year’s WFES is of particular significance to Bee’ah, as its joint venture with Crescent Enterprises, ION, has been selected as the official sustainable transport partner for the event. Bee’ah will also be introducing visitors to ION’s innovative green mobility solutions at WFES.

At the EcoWaste exhibition, Bee’ah and its subsidiary, Tandeef, will be showcasing the latest technologies in waste management.

An industry leader serving millions across the UAE, Tandeef will be demonstrating the features of its advanced fleet, smart bins and integrated digital solutions; that have maximised speed and efficiency, and minimized the environmental impact of its operations.

As an expert in converting waste into value, Bee’ah will be exhibiting its certified, recycled products and the capabilities of its advanced recycling facilities. Visitors will also gain insights into the instrumental role that Bee’ah’s reintegration strategies have played in achieving 76% waste diversion in Sharjah- the highest in the Middle East.

Bee’ah will be exhibiting its unique projects at stand 5230 in hall 5 at WFES; and at stand 2120 in hall 2 at the EcoWaste exhibition. His Excellency Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, will also be speaking at a panel discussion on the 15th of January at The Future Summit, on the topic “Sustainability and digitalisation–twin pillars of the modern economy”.

The World Future Energy Summit (WFES) is an annual event hosted by Masdar; and is considered as the world’s most influential event dedicated to advancing future energy, energy efficiency and clean technologies by bringing together international policy makers, industry leaders & experts, investors, academics and journalists. The Eco-Waste exhibition, hosted by Masdar, in partnership with The Centre of Waste Management- Abu Dhabi (Tadweer), is a leading international platform for advancing sustainable waste management and recycling across MENA, through the gathering of leading local and international experts and service providers.