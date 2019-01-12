SCCI to host UAE - Kosovo Economic Forum

The high-level Kosovo delegation, led by Valdrin Lluka, Kosovo Minister of Economic Development and Endrit Shala, Kosovo Minister of Trade and Industry, include government officials and more than 20 business leaders and investors representing diverse economic sectors.

To be hosted at the SCCI headquarters, the Forum, which aims to strengthen economic, trade and investment relations, will see keynote speakers by both the UAE and Kosovo high-profile officials who will unveil the potential investment opportunities in both countries.

The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the UAE will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kosovo’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry aimed at promoting mutual cooperation and activating channels of communication as well as exchanging experiences, knowledge and best practices for the benefit of the private sector in both countries.