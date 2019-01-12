SCCI to host UAE - Kosovo Economic Forum

  • Saturday 12, January 2019 in 8:09 PM
  • Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry
    Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Sharjah 24: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will jointly launch the UAE-Kosovo Economic Forum on Wednesday, January 16, in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), to discuss the development of joint economic relations and coordinate efforts of the establishment of investment partnerships. That benefit the peoples of the two countries.
The high-level Kosovo delegation, led by Valdrin Lluka, Kosovo Minister of Economic Development and Endrit Shala, Kosovo Minister of Trade and Industry, include government officials and more than 20 business leaders and investors representing diverse economic sectors. 
 
To be hosted at the SCCI headquarters, the Forum, which aims to strengthen economic, trade and investment relations, will see keynote speakers by both the UAE and Kosovo high-profile officials who will unveil the potential investment opportunities in both countries. 
 
The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the UAE will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kosovo’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry aimed at promoting mutual cooperation and activating channels of communication as well as exchanging experiences, knowledge and best practices for the benefit of the private sector in both countries.