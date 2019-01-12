CBUAE issues AED87.6 bn in notes, coins by end of November

According to the CBUAE statistics, notes and coins accounted for 21.6 percent of the CBUAE total liabilities and capital by the end of November when they valued AED404.6 billion.

Notes and coins issued by the CBUAE steadily grew after a modest start in January, reaching circa AED84.7 bn in March before hitting AED86.14 bn in June.

They slowed down following June before rebounding to AED87.7 bn by the end of November 2018.

In the meantime, current accounts and deposits accounted for the largest share of the CBUAE total liabilities and capital, at a value of AED163.4 bn by the end of November 2018. They are followed by Certificates of Deposit at a value of AED125.8 bn, with other liabilities comprising the remainder.