CBUAE issues AED87.6 bn in notes, coins by end of November

  • Saturday 12, January 2019 in 5:07 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: A total of AED87.6 bn in notes and coins were issued by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, by the end of November 2018, an increase of AED2.2 bn over the end of 2017.
According to the CBUAE statistics, notes and coins accounted for 21.6 percent of the CBUAE total liabilities and capital by the end of November when they valued AED404.6 billion.
 
Notes and coins issued by the CBUAE steadily grew after a modest start in January, reaching circa AED84.7 bn in March before hitting AED86.14 bn in June.
 
They slowed down following June before rebounding to AED87.7 bn by the end of November 2018.
 
In the meantime, current accounts and deposits accounted for the largest share of the CBUAE total liabilities and capital, at a value of AED163.4 bn by the end of November 2018. They are followed by Certificates of Deposit at a value of AED125.8 bn, with other liabilities comprising the remainder.