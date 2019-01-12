‘Khorfakkan Expo’ enhances its position in the conference industry

This growth in exhibitions reflects the growing role of Expo Khorfakkan in meeting the needs and requirements of the residents of the Eastern Region of Sharjah and enhancing the competitiveness of the diverse economic sectors that serve the development process of the emirate.

The 2019 strategic plan included an increase in the number of exhibitions to be held annually to 13, with an exhibition almost every month, with a focus on attracting new exhibitors to familiarise them with the investment reality in the region and meet the growing demand of the region's residents in key sectors such as real estate, tourism, industry.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), confirmed that the success of Expo Khorfakkan over the past year necessitated a plan to keep pace with the growing number of important events and exhibitions. He pointed out that the 2019 plan adopted by the Board of Directors marks the beginning of a new stage in the world of exhibitions and conferences in the Eastern Region of Sharjah.

"We, in the SCCI, are committed to translating the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support the development process and diversify the economy by enhancing the contribution of the industry of exhibitions and conferences in the economy of the emirate. Our priority in the coming stage is to place Expo Khorfakkan on the map of the most important exhibitions destinations, through activating the channels of partnership with partners and exhibitors as well as stakeholders to provide world-class services to achieve economic goals,” Al Owais remarked.