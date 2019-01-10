Total banks' reserves at CBUAE hit AED283.4 bn

The growth reflects the robust solvency position of the UAE banking sector and its compliance with international standards, including Basel III.

According to CBUAE figures, banks' reserves have been growing steadily since the beginning of 2018, hitting a total of AED267 bn in H1, before snowballing to AED283.4 bn by the end of year.

The certificates of deposits held by UAE banks, valued at AED125.8 bn by the end of November 2018, account for 44 percent of aggregate reserves, while reserve requirements comprised 42.9 percent, or AED121.8 bin and current accounts of banks stood at 13.1 percent, or AED35.8 bn.

The CBUAE stipulates 8.5 per cent Tier 1 ratio in compliance with Basel III guidelines. In introducing these Capital Adequacy Regulations, the CBUAE intends to ensure that banks’ capital adequacy is in line with revised rules outlined by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in ‘Basel III. To this end, banks are required to manage their capital in a prudent manner. It is important that banks’ risk exposures are backed by a strong capital base of high quality in order to ensure the stability of the financial system of the UAE.