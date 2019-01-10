Yasmine Omari as Executive Director

Ms. Omari assumed responsibilities on 1st January 2019, after being promoted from her position as Head of Programmes at the Pearl Initiative, where she has played a vital role in developing the organisation’s programmes.

Ms. Omari has extensive experience in corporate governance and corporate re-engineering, having served as a Senior Manager at Deloitte, where she advised a variety of businesses on building and structuring single-family offices and devising multi-generational succession plans and governance systems.

In her new role, Yasmine will lead the Pearl Initiative team and work closely with the Board of Governors as well as with partner companies to advance the organisation’s mission of enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector in the Gulf region.

Commenting on the appointment, Badr Jafar, Founder of the Pearl Initiative said: “The appoint of Yasmine is a testament not only to her talent and experience, but also to the Board’s commitment to succession planning as a key pillar of corporate governance. On behalf of the Pearl Initiative’s Board of Governors, I would like to thank our departing executive director Carla Koffel for her commendable efforts and dedication during her tenure with the organisation.”

Carla Koffel, who will continue to support the organisation as an advisor, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working alongside the Pearl Initiative team, our Board of Governors and our esteemed partner companies. It has been an honour to lead this truly unique organisation. I have no doubt that Yasmine and the excellent team, along with the incredible support of our stakeholder community, will continue to advance the Pearl Initiative’s growth and impact in this next stage of its evolution.”

Ms. Omari said: “It is a tremendous honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of building on the work of the Pearl Initiative in promoting corporate governance and sustainability across the private sector by engaging with stakeholders, partner companies, and key players to establish strong standards that support business confidence and resilience.”

Ms. Omari will leverage her expertise to advance the Pearl Initiatives’ strategic plan and reinforce its impact on the private sector in the region. In 2019, the Pearl Initiative will launch a programme in Corporate Governance in the Technology Industry and will re-launch its Corporate Governance in Family Firms programme, which will emphasise succession planning in family businesses.

Current programmes run by the Pearl Initiative include Anti-Corruption Best Practices, Diversity in Business Leadership, Corporate Governance in MSMEs, Corporate Governance in Family Firms, the Business Pledge, and Governance in the Philanthropic and Non-Profit Ecosystem.