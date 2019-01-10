EU, US, Japan delegates meet for trilateral trade meeting

Malmstroem met in Washington with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to work out an agreement to resolve the trade dispute between the two economies.

While American officials have said the European Union will increase imports of US crops, Malmstroem told reporters, "We have made that very clear that from our side we're not going to include agriculture, that has been made very clear from the beginning."

However, she said, the EU more than doubled imports of American soy beans -- sales of which have plummeted due to a Chinese retaliation in its trade war with the United States.

The US Commerce Department is expected to issue a report in early February on the auto tariffs threat, but economists say would deal a serious blow to the global economy.

The three sides are developing proposed reforms to the World Trade Organization to address this.