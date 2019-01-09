Breakbulk Middle East 2019 reinforces strategic partnership between UAE, Saudi Arabia

The event, held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and the Chairman of Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, will be taking place in Dubai for its fourth edition on 11th and 12th February, 2019, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The breakbulk industry plays a vital role in accomplishing major developments for the maritime sector. BBME 2019 will play a vital role in assisting UAE and Saudi Arabia further in strengthening the "Strategy of Resolve" and carrying out fundamental transformations from a dependence on natural resources to more diversified and viable economies.

His Excellency Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "The upcoming edition of Breakbulk ME is taking place in a strategic era that can prove to be crucial for key industry players to utilise for boosting the economic growth. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have unified visions that aim for building stronger ties in accordance with objectives of Gulf Cooperation Council. BBME endorses the aim of the Strategy of Resolve, helping both countries in aligning their interests and economies to build a better future for their people."

Ahmed Al Khouri, Director-General of the Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, remarked, "Doing business in the current era demands innovation, excellent connectivity and infrastructure. The UAE has a clear and comprehensive vision to diversify its economy and achieve an optimal balance between its various sectors to ensure sustainability and create new business opportunities. That is why we appreciate the value of Breakbulk Middle East on emphasising the importance of UAE’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia to further enhance the maritime sector. The maritime sector still has tremendous potential and promising opportunities by building ideal clusters that serve the overall economic growth cycle."

One of the major topics of the event’s agenda is emphasising the diversification in Saudi Arabia and its Vision 2030. The sessions at the event will give insights into regional infrastructure projects and government expansion for gaining independence from oil and gas.

Rayan Qutub, CEO of King Abdullah Port stated, "Since its inception, King Abdullah Port has made steady progress toward meeting its goal of becoming the main hub and a vital contributor to the Kingdom’s regional and global role in trade, logistics and shipping. As the first privately owned and operated port in the Middle East, King Abdullah Port has become an example of a successful collaboration between the public and private sectors, stimulating the logistics and maritime trade sector for raising competitiveness in the Kingdom. In addition to the fact that the kingdom is one of the largest economies in the world and is a member of the Group of 20 countries, the King Abdullah Port helps to accelerate the export and import capabilities in the kingdom, handling a major amount of breakbulk, with cargo including steel, cement and timber."

Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri explained, "The UAE and Saudi Arabia represent the two largest GCC economies. The combined GDP of the two countries is about $1.1 trillion, equal to about 70 per cent of GCC GDP and 43 per cent of the combined economies of the 22 members of the Arab League. Both countries have thriving economies and ambitious future projects in the pipeline. We believe that Breakbulk Middle East 2019 will help decision makers and other industry key players explore the emerging trends in the breakbulk industry and project cargo business. We are looking forward to our participation to discuss effective strategies to future-proof the sector."

BBME’s conference and expo are expected to attract participants from more than 52 countries from all sectors of the project cargo and break-bulk industry.