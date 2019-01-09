Saeed bin Saqr: The exhibition is a pioneering step to encourage investment

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Qasimi added that the aim of the exhibition and other marketing exhibitions in the different regions of the emirate is to promote the products of entrepreneurs and to help in marketing them and encourage them to continue and achieve sustainability of their projects and to inform the public.

Al Qasimi appreciated the efforts of the wise leadership in the emirate and its keenness to establish such events in a various parts in the emirate, which will improve the investment sector.

In conclusion, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi expressed his admiration for the exhibition's contents and pavilions, which included many consumer products.