Saeed bin Saqr inaugurates 7th Entrepreneur Exhibition at Khorfakkan Expo

Organised by the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), the Exhibition, which includes about 70 exhibitors from various sectors, will run until 12th January.

The opening ceremony, held at Khorfakkan Expo Centre, was attended by Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, Khalafan Al Huraithi, Director of SEDD Branch Department, and a number of officials and representatives of government agencies, institutions as well as sponsors of the event.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman said that holding the 7th Entrepreneurship Exhibition in the Eastern Region is a pioneering step to activate the contribution of this sector to the economic return of the Emirate and to provide opportunities for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs (SMEs) to present their products and promising projects to promote the commercial level of their activities, encourage local investment to achieve the prospects of success and sustainability and push the economy of the emirate forward.

Al Suwaidi explained that the aim of the exhibition and other marketing exhibitions in the different regions of the emirate is to promote the products of entrepreneurs and to help in marketing them and encourage them to continue and achieve sustainability of their projects and to inform the public.

Khalfan Al Huraithi, Director of Branches Department said that the exhibition serves the people of Khorfakkan and the Eastern Region, and is a supporter of SMEs, which play an important role in economic output.