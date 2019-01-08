Central Bank issues commemorative coin on Asian Cup

According to a Bank statement, the Commemorative Silver Coin is 40 mm in diameter, 40 gms weight, with an alloy of 92.5 per cent Silver and 7.5 per cent Copper. 1,000 coins are being issued.

The obverse face of the Coin depicts the Cup’s logo while the back depicts the denominational value of AED 50, written in Arabic and English.

The Commemorative Dirham is 24.0 mm in diameter, 6.10 gms in weight, 5 Microns/Nickel and 20 Microns/Copper and 8 Microns /Nickel, in plating deposit on a steel core. The face is the same as the one dirham coin in general circulation while the back depicts the Cup’s logo.

All of the commemorative AED 50 silver coins have been handed over to the local organising committee for the AFC Asian Cup, while the commemorative one dirham coins will be available in the normal way through branches of the Central Bank.