AED331.1 bn banking investments in 11 months

Investment vehicles used by banks include securities, held-to-maturity bonds among other instruments.

According to the CBUAE figures, banking investments increased by 2.5 percent during Q1, bringing total investments to AED319 bn by the end of March 2018.

During Q2, investments picked up by AED7.00 bn to AED326 bn. In October and November, a total of AED 3.9 bn was invested, bringing the total balance to AED331.1 bn.

Securities accounted for the largest share of investments at a total of AED209 bn, while held-to-maturity bonds valued AED80.7 bn. Circa AED31.1 bn was invested across various instruments and AED10.3 bn in equity investments.