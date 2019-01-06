ADNOC named among top 10 oil & gas firms worldwide

The only Middle Eastern company featured on the GlobalData's list, ADNOC was ranked sixth, and third among big oil firms, after Exxon Mobil and China's CNBC.

Over the past three years ADNOC has been working on its integrated 2030 Strategy to ensure future success and transforming its businesses business. It maps out how the company will deliver smart growth, create value and increase profitability. It is focused on three strategic imperatives, enabled by technology, partnerships and our people, to create a: More Profitable Upstream More Valuable Downstream More Sustainable and Economic Gas Supply Agility and adaptability are in ADNOC’s DNA as it constantly seeks new ways to evolve, to suit not just the world of today but also of tomorrow.

The Paris-based independent organisation, International Energy Agency, was ranked top of the list by GlobalData. The US Energy Information Administration, which publishes data and analyses on oil production, took second position, while Exxon Mobil, one of the largest Big Oil firms with revenues of $237.1 billion at the end of 2017 came in third.

State-owned China National Petroleum Corporation, the only Asian company on the ranking, took fourth position. The company had upstream successes in the Middle East last year, notably winning concessions with ADNOC to explore oil and gas onshore and offshore in Abu Dhabi.

The US Department of Energy, which regulates policy on energy in the US, was fifth on the GlobalData list.