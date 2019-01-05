FTA announces results, successes of first year of VAT implementation

The VAT system has been praised by experts and local, regional and international official bodies, he added, noting that despite the challenges that were expected at the beginning of implementation – which was a common occurrence in many countries that introduced VAT around the world – the UAE successfully rolled out a seamless and flexible tax system, complete with a progressive legislative environment that meets the highest standards in the field.

The news came in a press statement issued by the Authority to mark the first anniversary of the introduction of VAT in the UAE, which went into effect on January 1, 2018, at a 5% rate on the supply of most goods and services in the country.

The FTA Director General revealed that the number of businesses that registered in the tax system during the first year of implementation exceeded 296,000 companies and tax groups, noting that the rates of compliance among Taxable Persons in the UAE are increasing remarkably. Statistics show that the total number of periodic Tax Returns received by the Authority from businesses registered for VAT purposes exceeded 650,000 in 2018, he said, adding that this high compliance rate was due to the easy procedures set for submitting Tax Returns and paying due taxes, available 24/7 via the e-Services portal on the FTA official website: www.tax.gov.ae . The platform was designed according to international best practices and provides flexible and varied payment mechanisms, as well as information and guidance to promote tax awareness.

He went on to add that he expected 2019 to witness a significant leap forward for the UAE tax system, as the FTA set comprehensive plans to further improve tax compliance rates, promote registration among taxable businesses, and combat tax evasion. The authority will continuously develop its electronic systems and will be launching new campaigns to raise tax awareness.