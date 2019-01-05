SCCI concludes the assessment of enterprises participating in the ShjSEEN Award

The assessment teams have also finished preparing the assessment grades and the final reports in preparation of presenting them to the evaluation committee, which occurred after the conclusion of the team’s field visits that lasted for 2 weeks and included all of the enterprises that participated in the award.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Economic Excellence Network Award, stated that the 3rd edition of the award has received a lot of attention from the business community in the UAE and the GCC region. She stressed that the chamber is keen to enhance the award’s role in developing the performance of the private sector in the UAE and the GCC countries.

Al Hajri added that the field visits and assessment procedures that were carried out by the assessment committee, Explaining that the evaluation committee is in the process of holding a meeting in January to approve the results before submitting them to the Board of Trustees of the Award.

Al Hajri stated that the chamber sought to attract local specialists that are experts in various fields of evaluation, such as institutional excellence, environmental practices, corporate social responsibility, and entrepreneurship, in order for them to join the assessment teams that evaluated the participating enterprises.