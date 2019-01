Near 1605 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.0 percent at 23,367.18, a gain of nearly 700 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 had jumped 3.1 percent to 2,523.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index had surged 3.7 percent to 6,705.35.

U.S. stocks opened after robust jobs data and added to gains throughout a panel discussion where Fed chief Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank had no "pre-set" plan for interest rates.