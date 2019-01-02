Up 540,359 business licenses issued in 2018

The growth reflects the uplift recorded since the beginning of the year across all economic platforms in a way that will spur the GDP, which is projected to hit 2.4 percent, the highest since 2016, according to the Central Bank of the UAE forecasts.

In more detail, In Sharjah, 81,235 companies were registered by the end of December, 481 firms up against August, 52,249 of which are individual institutions, 23,284 limited liability companies and the rest distributed over other types of firms.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai registered 379,675 companies, which accounted for 70.2 percent of the total licenses issued by the end of December, according to the Ministry's statistics, with Abu Dhabi issuing 126,095 and Dubai 253,580 thereof by the end of December.