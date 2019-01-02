Oil falls to $53 on economic worries, surging supply

Russian production hit a post-Soviet record in 2018, figures showed on Wednesday.

Other data showed U.S. output reached a record in October and Iraq boosted oil exports in December.

Brent crude was 33 cents lower at $53.47 a barrel at 1214 GMT. On Dec. 26, it hit $49.93, the lowest since July 2017. U.S. crude slipped 40 cents to $45.01.

Oil prices fell in 2018 for the first year since 2015 after buyers fled the market in the fourth quarter over growing worries about excess supply and the economic slowdown.

The signs of rising production illustrate the challenge facing the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, which are seeking to prop up the market with a supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day.