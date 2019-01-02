Arab Monetary Fund releases JAER for 2018

The report is a model of the fruitful cooperation between the Joint Arab Action Institutions. It is co-authored by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Arab Monetary Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries. The Arab Monetary Fund takes the responsibility of editing and publishing the report.

The participating institutions are keen to ensure that the Report reflects the current situations of Arab economies accurately and objectively, both in terms of data and information available, and in terms of used methodology. The JAER authors collect the required data and information from reliable official sources through a comprehensive survey dedicated to this purpose.

Concerning methodology, the participating institutions are keen to ensure that chapters provide the analysis of Arab economic conditions using key indicators, after a classification of the Arab countries to facilitate comparative analysis. For this purpose, data on economic developments in the Arab countries are calculated in US dollars according to the exchange rates of the national currencies derived from data provided by the national authorities for the purpose of preparing this report.

The Arab Economic Report 2018 provides a comprehensive analysis of the economic developments witnessed by the Arab countries during 2017. It begins with a review of the performance of the global economy, followed by extensive analysis of the economic and social developments in Arab countries. The report then moves to highlighting sectoral developments in agriculture, industry, and oil and energy sector. Then it sheds light on the developments in public finance, monetary and banking as well as capital markets. The report also addresses the developments in foreign trade, intra-trade, the balance of payments, external public debt and exchange rates.

Thematic chapter of the JAER report usually addresses a‏ topic that is among the top priorities for the member countries. This year, the thematic chapter focuses on "The Outlook for Power Generation Using Renewable Energy resources in the Arab Countries". The report then presents an analysis of the Arab and international development assistance. As part of highlighting the importance of the joint Arab economic cooperation, this year's report also deals with a chapter on Arab cooperation in the field of " Inter-Arab Cooperation Towards the Establishment of the Arab Common Electricity Market ". The report concludes with a chapter that reviews the state of the Palestinian economy.