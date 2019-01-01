Saudi Aramco completely acquires Arlanxeo

The acquisition was made by Saudi Aramco for the 50% stake in the Arlanxeo project, valued at € 1.5 billion, based on the full value of the facility.

Such step would strengthen Saudi Aramco's efforts to diversify the company's refining, processing and marketing business and value chain, in the field of energy and chemicals.

Arlanxeo is one of the world's leading manufacturers of synthetic rubber and elastomer plastics, which is supplied to major tire manufacturers and automotive parts worldwide.

It would also support Saudi Aramco's sustainability efforts to improve fuel efficiency associated with tire performance, in line with Saudi Aramco's research and development strategy for fuel efficiency and engines, which focuses on increasing fuel efficiency and reducing engines' emissions.