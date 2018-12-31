“RUWAD” in cooperation with the SEC launches Business Stars Initiative

The initiative was inaugurated by His Exellency Dr Saeed Musbah al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Education Council and His Excellency Abdullah Musabah Al Tunaiji, Board Member of the SME (RUWAD), at Al Majaz Waterfront. The event witnessed the participation of 120 male and female students, presenting around 40 projects, all representing their own ideas and vision for the entrepreneurship sector, which will be on display for the next 14 days until January 9th.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Hamad Al Mahmoud, Director of RUWAD Establishment, His Excellency Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority and Mohammed Al Mulla, Acting Secretary General of Sharjah Education Council.

All projects participating in the exhibition are subject to special criteria, which are evaluated on a daily basis by a specialised committee of businessmen and women in addition to influential and public figures.

The committee guides and provides direction to students on how to achieve success in the exhibition and helps them achieve the highest percentage of sales by taking into account factors as an idea, sales, efficiency and effort. It also considers adherence to general conditions such as networking with participants, supervisors and customers, and the commitment to hygiene and specific times of the initiative.

His Excellency Sultan bin Haddah Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Director of RUWAD, said: "The dazzling success that this initiative has achieved is a clear indication of the keen vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which underlines the necessity to invest in people as the main engine of the local economy.

Underlining the importance of the joint co-operation agreement between RUWAD Establishment and Sharjah Education Council, Al Suwaidi added: "This agreement is undoubtedly important because it gives us the opportunity to encourage the younger generation to experience investment, make use of their innovative ideas and motivate and encourage them to think in a different way in line with the current developments.”

The ‘Business Stars’ Initiative is part of the partnership between RUWAD and Sharjah Education Council, which aims to empower school and university students, develop their innovative capabilities and skills and introduce them to the worlds of commerce, whilst encouraging them to experience business investment.

His Excellency Hamad Al Mahmoud underscored the importance of the ‘Business Stars’ Initiative for motivating future generations to participate in the business sector with their innovative ideas. He said: "These projects are unique models that showcase the volume of investment existing in the minds of our students.

Describing the ‘Business Stars’ Initiative as an ideal platform for achieving the ambitions and aspirations of the creative youth and commending the ideas and projects presented by the students in the new edition of the initiative, Al Mahmoud said: "Such initiatives have the potential to enhance entrepreneurship amongst youth, which can not only help them to qualify, but also enable them to set up innovative ventures."

Mohammed Al Mulla, Acting Secretary General of Sharjah Education Council, said: “Undoubtedly, empowering students and refining their talents is a primary goal of Sharjah Education Council. Keeping abreast of economic changes and preparing students is part of the Council's orientations that are consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to prepare students to face the future. With our wise leadership’s orientations, we aim to prepare a generation capable of dealing with these changes. There is no doubt that the ‘Business Stars’ Initiative, which we’ve organised in co-operation with RUWAD Establishment, serves this goal as we seek through this initiative to refine the skills of students and reveal and guide their talents, which will serve as a significant contributor to supporting and improving the performance of the local economy through transformation into production culture.”

Students and their parents expressed their happiness to be given an opportunity to participate in the ‘Business Stars’ initiative. They called for the need to continue the implementation of such events that will not only open the prospects for the younger generation but also enhance their self-confidence and their leadership capabilities.