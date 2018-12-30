SEDD released license report fourth edition

His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that this issue is the most comprehensive in the emirate, which includes all the variables related to the business movement in it. He added that the presentation of the overall position of licenses in the emirate has not only come through the indicators of issuance and renewal, but through a number of vital indicators such as sectors, activities, geographical distribution and legal forms, as well as the distribution of business licenses through the investments of various countries and nationalities in the emirate.

The Chairman clarified that this edition is one of the outcomes of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whom called all government entities to provide all facilities, actions, procedures and information to the investor so that they can work clearly and comfortably.

In addition, SEDD Chairman stated that license indicators and the development of the movement of enterprises and investors in the emirate are always the highest priorities of the Executive Council of Sharjah through the continuous pursuit of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council. Such a thing is reflected through the indicators of the report in the Department’s rapid pace of license issuance and renewal with the high demand for goods and services in the emirate. Also, it is clearly displayed through the maintaining of Sharjah’s economy to high rates of economic growth recorded during the past year and 3.5% Gross Domestic Product.

Besides, His Excellency pointed out that the report emphasized that the license movement has increased by 2% . it showed that the data of some months recorded good increases, especially the last months of the year from September to December, which recorded total growth rates of licenses by 11%, 8% and 9%, especially December, which ended the year with 29% growth respectively.

Furthermore, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi illustrated that the report recorded the growth of commercial and industrial projects by 2% and 3%. Also, it presented that the industrial projects achieved the largest growth in the new issuance by 27%, which indicates the attractiveness of the emirate. This indicated the attractiveness of the emirate and that 2% growth in innovation is indicative of the specific sustainability of the industry sector in the emirate. Likely, it shows the stability in Sharjah’s industrial sector, which is one of its most important indicators.

Moreover, SEDD Chairman emphasized on the great care and attention paid by His Highness on national projects, especially to micro projects, which are hosted by the Department under the title “Eitimad” license.

Thus, the growth of these licenses hit 16% with growth in renewal and issuance by 25% and 7%. He clarified that the growth rates emphasize the success of the program in achieving its objectives, which is to support the ideas and initiatives of citizens to invest in private projects and activate their contribution to the activities of the economic sector and business and trade fields and to allow them to practice business in a simplified manner. In addition, he pointed out that the digital support to “Eitimad” license such as the website for such license has contributed significantly to the growth of these licenses.

In the context of the geographical distribution and horizontal development of the business, he pointed out that the report refers to the implementation of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. Likewise, the licenses have registered growth in some regions positively. It should be noted that the licenses in Sharjah City and Industrial Areas to more than 35000, 25000 and 8000 in Khor Fakkan and Kalba. In addition, more than 500 licenses are active in Dibba Al Hisn. These are reassuring rates for geographical development indicators in Sharjah. Such thing indicates the sustainability and balance in the business already existing in the emirate and the success of the department in maintaining the economic balance of the main geographical areas of licenses in the emirate.

From his side, Dr. Amr Saleh, the Economic Advisor at SEDD, clarified that the report includes the structure of SEDD’s data and the transfer from the procedural thought to economic development thinking during the past five years with the support of senior management in the Department.