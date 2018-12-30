Jordanian Government names Al Quwaira Solar project after Sheikh Zayed

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, "The UAE and Jordan enjoy historic bilateral relations. Today’s symbolic gesture to honour the memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as we mark the conclusion of the 'Year of Zayed' in the UAE, is a true testament of the strength of these brotherly ties. It also acknowledges the spirit of the upcoming 'Year of Tolerance' that continues to celebrate the Founding Father’s vision of acceptance, hope, togetherness and prosperity for all."

Al Suwaidi added that ADFD is proud to be play an instrumental role in supporting the Jordanian government in achieving the country’s key developmental priorities. "By contributing to development projects, we have enabled the creation of thousands of jobs, and driven growth in major socio-economic sectors."

For her part, Dr. Mary Kamel Kawar, Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, lauded the UAE and its leadership for the ongoing support to Jordan and highlighted ADFD’s role in helping the Jordanian government achieve sustainable growth. She noted that Jordan is pleased to name this strategic project after the late Sheikh Zayed a leader known for his legacy of peace, goodness, and togetherness.

In line with the Jordanian government’s objective of generating 20 percent of energy from renewables by early-2020, the project involved the installation of 328,320 photovoltaic panels that will produce 227 GWh of solar power annually over a period of 20 years, enough to illuminate about 50,000 homes.

The works included the provision of electrical switches, a medium voltage and signal cable system, transformers and all required equipment to connect the plant to the national power grid. The support also covered civil construction works, roads and safety systems as well as overall project operation and management.

The plant contributed to the creation of about 1,000 jobs during the construction phase and is set to provide 30 permanent jobs for its operation and maintenance.

Since 1974, ADFD has effectively funded 31 development projects in Jordan valued at AED5.6 billion. These projects have spanned key sectors including mining, water and irrigation, transportation, housing, agriculture and energy, as well as education and healthcare.