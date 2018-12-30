Sharjah makes enhanced offer for Invest Bank, shareholders to vote on January 8

Sharjah, one of seven emirates in UAE federation, had earlier offered to invest up to 1.9 billion dirhams ($517 million) in Invest Bank.

A shareholder vote had been scheduled for Dec. 29, but the meeting was adjourned until Jan. 8 to vote on the enhanced offer, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

It did not give details of the enhanced offer entailed.

The Government of Sharjah had planned to take a 50.07 percent stake in the bank after the issuance of new shares and offered to back its rights issue in the new year, according to Invest Bank.