Sharjah makes enhanced offer for Invest Bank, shareholders to vote on January 8

  • Sunday 30, December 2018 in 2:18 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The Government of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates has made an enhanced offer to invest in Invest Bank and the bank's shareholders will vote on the deal on Jan. 8, the lender said on Sunday.
Sharjah, one of seven emirates in UAE federation, had earlier offered to invest up to 1.9 billion dirhams ($517 million) in Invest Bank. 
 
A shareholder vote had been scheduled for Dec. 29, but the meeting was adjourned until Jan. 8 to vote on the enhanced offer, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.
 
It did not give details of the enhanced offer entailed. 
 
 The Government of Sharjah had planned to take a 50.07 percent stake in the bank after the issuance of new shares and offered to back its rights issue in the new year, according to Invest Bank.