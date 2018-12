In a confidence vote, parliamentarians voted 327 to 228 in favour of the budget, after it was amended to make changes agreed with Brussels and passed by the Senate earlier this week.

The original budget plans drawn up by the coalition government - made up of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League - would have resulted in a marked increase in the country's deficit.

The parliament is due to take a final vote on Sunday.