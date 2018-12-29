SEDD organises field surveys workshop

Such workshop was held in order to stress the importance of statistics and indicators in planning and achieving the goals of sustainable national development goals. All of this require national statistical systems that are capable for growth and modernization, as well as their ability to search for statistical methods, methodologies, and knowledge management.

Abdul Moneim Hashem, National Accounts Advisor at Department of Statistics and Community Development, presented the workshop. Through the presentation, he talked about the mechanism of work in various statistical surveys and the importance of this to society and researchers. Also, he talked about how to link them with data to develop population and economic policies, strategies and programs to achieve the goals of sustainable national development goals. He also reviewed the methodology of the various international work and definitions that underlie the work in the national accounts and some of the statistical results of the surveys.

From her side, Noura bin Sandal, Deputy Director of Economic Planning and Studies Department at SEDD, confirmed that the Department has a history of documenting economic and statistical data, issuing economic reports and studies, as well as developing economic statistical work not only at the level of the Department but also at the emirate level. Such thing is carried out through structuring of license data, moving from the administrative concept to the economic, and information concept by issuing the annual reports and the license report on an annual basis.

In addition, she added that this workshop is part of the Department's interest in documenting mutual work with Sharjah’s development partners. It is done in order to improve the issuance of data, standardise concepts, support the principles of periodic disclosure and transparency and integrate a local statistical framework for the emirate using international statistical decisions through the Department of Economic Planning and Studies. It should be noted that such Department has structured all businesses in 2012 in cooperation with the Economic Advisor at SEDD whereas such data are used nowadays by both Industrial and Commercial Affairs Departments. Thus, the workshop comes within SEDD’s concerns to meet the needs of employees in the various vital sectors, as well as to raise awareness of statistical methods that are consistent with international recommendations and standards. Also, it seeks to spread awareness in line with statistical standards in the field of statistical preparation and implementation of field surveys and standard guides.