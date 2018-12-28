Sterling drifts higher before key vote next month

Against the dollar, the pound rose 0.33 percent to $1.2692. Versus the euro, the pound was flat at 90.37 pence.

Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal can be passed by the British parliament if the European Union provides clarification that the Northern Irish "backstop" will be temporary, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said.

Overall short positions against the pound showed another increase, with total bets rising to $4.8 billion in the week ending Dec. 21, according to futures data, after a brief drop earlier this month.

A decline in the number of mortgages approved by British high street banks flattened out last month, with the first year-on-year rise since September 2017, figures from industry group UK Finance showed on Friday.