SEDD receives Shams delegation

The meeting was held in order to enhance coordination between the two parties for the benefit of investors. SEDD Chairman and Mudathir Abdullah, Legal Advisor in SEDD received the delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency SEDD Chairman greeted the delegation and expressed his happiness towards the visit and its role in enhancing the various cooperation relations and speeding up the development process. Also, it highlights the work on developing the economy of the emirate which is one of the main tasks of the Department. All of this helps to achieve the vision of leading the comprehensive development of a diversified competitive and innovative knowledge-based economy in accordance with the strategic plan to contribute in the planning and leadership of the overall economic development in Sharjah.

Furthermore, the two parties discussed number of common issues that are in the public interest. Also, they exchanged ideas about the adopted procedures. In addition, SEDD explained the structure and strategy of the work in the common areas that are carried through the Department as well as the latest technologies and solutions used that serve all sectors in Sharjah.

Moreover, SEDD Chairman emphasised that such visits and meetings are very important for enhancing cooperation and exchanging visions among the various government entities in the emirate. It is worth mentioning that the meeting included discussing the suitable business atmosphere that Sharjah and UAE own as well as the incentives and benefits under the ambitious development plans of the emirate.

From its side, the delegation expressed its thanks and gratitude for the great hospitality. It also stressed the importance to strengthen cooperation and coordination with the Department, which will contribute to the development of the mutual work system to find outputs that serve all parties to improve the levels of service provided to investors. Such thing will help in creating a solid economy characterised by knowledge and sustainability that will support attracting foreign investments in all sectors, as well as will enhance the competitiveness of the state at the global level.

At the end of the meeting, the two parties stressed on the importance of strengthening future cooperation in line with the government service standards that the federal and local governments are looking forward to. They also praised the importance of holding such meetings in the future because of their role in accelerating the development process and enhancing the investment movement in the emirate.