SCCI organises a workshop on the balanced scorecard system

The workshop, which was held Tuesday at the chamber’s headquarters, was attended by His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI; and the heads of the departments at the SCCI, as well as a large number of employees at the chamber.

His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI, stated that the chamber is keen to achieve a beneficial partnership between its leadership and all of its employees. He added that the chamber looks to accomplish this by involving its employees in the development of an operational strategy that is intended for the near future, which aims to help elevate the chamber’s performance in serving the business community and enhance the level of innovation in the services it offers.

The workshop’s presenter, Cesar Mikerzel from the Excellence Awards Academy, reviewed the chamber’s vision and strategic goals that are based on its main strategic objective of contributing to the growth of the emirate’s economy. This objective will be achieved by promoting the chamber’s services to investors and offering the best services, as well as adopting innovative internal processes and implementing an advanced management system.

The workshop also included an explanation on how to achieve the chamber’s strategy through the Balanced Scorecard system, which helps to connect the strategy of the SCCI with its operations and initiatives in order to achieve excellence in accordance to the best standards.

The chamber seeks to build on its recent achievements during the next few years in order to enhance the level of its performance and services, which helps to promote sustainable development and foster an environment that encourages investment in the emirate, as well as to keep pace with the developments of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Balanced Scorecard system is considered the most widely used strategic management tool around the world, and it is a system that connects the dots between the big picture strategy elements of an institution and its more operational elements. The system is based on the simple premise of "what can be measured is what can be achieved."