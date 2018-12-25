SEDD succeeds in spreading knowledge culture among its employees

Thus, SEDD organised series of activities aimed at enhancing the concept of knowledge management in the institutional culture at the department and highlighting the aspects of organisational excellence that contribute to improving the economic confidence of the community. Also, they aim at emphasizing the experience and expertise of the department's employees, as well as the technological competitiveness. The aim of these events is to spread and strengthen the concept of knowledge management among the employees of the department and to contribute to the creation of a culture of institutional support for knowledge sharing, developing the competencies of the employees, improving the quality of productivity and enhancing relations with partners.

Therefore, SEDD organised "Happiness in the Year of Zayed" program, which included number of workshops to achieve happiness and positive work environment for staff in collaboration with strategic partners.

Likely, SEDD launched number of cultural events coinciding with Sharjah International Book Fair to highlight the latest publications of the book at the exhibition by inviting employees to attend a book signing ceremony and organizing the "Learned Organization" workshop in cooperation with the Department of Human Resources. This workshop helped to introduce the concept of learned organization, its characteristics and how to acquire and transfer knowledge. Also, the Commercial Control and Protection Department organized “Intellectual Property Rights” workshop during Book Fair which aimed at aimed at presenting the experience of the department in the field of consumer protection and spreading awareness. In addition, the Department organized “My Library” in coordination with ambassadors of knowledge in order to make science and knowledge available to everyone. This initiative made books available for all sections and Departments in SEDD.

From her side, Hanadi Al Muhairi, Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Department, said that SEDD works continuously to develop the capabilities of the employees and departments in order to provide the best services to the customers. Also, it aims to create an attractive working environment and spread happiness among the workers through the strategic plan and the cooperation with various local and federal authorities, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership.

Al Muhairi clarified those knowledge management initiatives in 2018 aimed at spreading the culture of institutional development and knowledge management and all that is in the interest of the Department and its staff, where the articles, books, magazines and websites are posted via e-mail to employees in order to benefit from them. Also, the Department set up successful plants and experiments initiative to highlight the accumulated and successful experiences of individuals and institutions in all areas of life, to create a creative work environment and to promote knowledge exchange.

Likewise, Al Muhairi emphasised that knowledge management helps organisations to generate, access, select, organise, use, disseminate and transform important information and expertise that the organisation has and which are essential for various management activities such as decision making and problem solving, learning and strategic planning.